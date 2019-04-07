Hamonic (rest) recorded an assist and four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Hamonic finished the year at 19 points in 69 games, and also ranked seventh in the league with 167 blocked shots. He had three shorthanded points and features on the Flames' second pairing with Noah Hanifin, which has been one of the most consistent partnerships under coach Bill Peters.

