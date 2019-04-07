Flames' Travis Hamonic: Returns with helper
Hamonic (rest) recorded an assist and four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.
Hamonic finished the year at 19 points in 69 games, and also ranked seventh in the league with 167 blocked shots. He had three shorthanded points and features on the Flames' second pairing with Noah Hanifin, which has been one of the most consistent partnerships under coach Bill Peters.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...