Hamonic was dealing with a concussion towards the end of the 2017-18 season, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

The mysterious upper-body injury that kept Hamonic out of the last four games has finally been revealed, and with Calgary fading from the playoff picture, it was a smart decision to make his health a priority. The good news is the concussion should be fully healed by the time training camp rolls around, and shouldn't keep the 27-year-old sidelined from very many offseason workouts.