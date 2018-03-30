Flames' Travis Hamonic: Ruled out Saturday
Hamonic will not be in the lineup against the Oilers on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Coach Glen Gulutzan didn't provide more specifics on how long Hamonic might be sidelined, but with just three games remaining and the playoffs out of reach, its hard to imagine the Flames will risk playing the defenseman if he's not 100 percent. Rasmus Andersson should slot into the spot vacated by the 27-year-old.
