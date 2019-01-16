Flames' Travis Hamonic: Ruled out Wednesday
Hamonic (family illness) will miss Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Hamonic was a late scratch from Sunday's game against the Coyotes and now he'll miss his ninth contest as part of the 2018-19 campaign. In general, the defenseman has been a sneaky good fantasy option based on his running total of three goals and nine assists to complement a plus-7 rating over 38 games.
