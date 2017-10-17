Flames' Travis Hamonic: Scores first goal with Calgary
Hamonic ripped a loose puck into the twine during the second period of a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday.
Even though Hamonic has been making his presence felt defensively averaging nearly two hits per game, this was his first point of the 2017-18 season. After suffering knee and wrist injuries that caused him to miss extended periods of time last season, the 27-year-old is in a good position to hit the 25-point mark in Calgary. Hamonic has been skating on a pairing with T.J. Brodie and averaging 19:54 of time on ice per game so far this season, and that number should only increase as he becomes more acclimated with Calgary's system.
