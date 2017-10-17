Play

Flames' Travis Hamonic: Scores first goal with Calgary

Hamonic ripped a loose puck into the twine during the second period of a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday.

Even though Hamonic has been making his presence felt defensively averaging nearly two hits per game, this was his first point of the 2017-18 season. After suffering knee and wrist injuries that caused him to miss extended periods of time last season, the 27-year-old is in a good position to hit the 25-point mark in Calgary. Hamonic has been skating on a pairing with T.J. Brodie and averaging 19:54 of time on ice per game so far this season, and that number should only increase as he becomes more acclimated with Calgary's system.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories