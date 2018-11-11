Flames' Travis Hamonic: Scores winner against Kings
Hamonic scored the only goal of the night in the first period of a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday.
Hamonic is known more for his defensive work rather than his scoring. His goal was a nice bonus, but he's more of a factor in leagues that award his three blocked shots on the night. He's a good play in leagues that reward defense, but if your league doesn't, he's of little use to you.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...