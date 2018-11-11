Hamonic scored the only goal of the night in the first period of a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday.

Hamonic is known more for his defensive work rather than his scoring. His goal was a nice bonus, but he's more of a factor in leagues that award his three blocked shots on the night. He's a good play in leagues that reward defense, but if your league doesn't, he's of little use to you.

