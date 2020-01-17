Flames' Travis Hamonic: Sees shot tipped in
Hamonic registered an assist, two shots on goal and a team-high five blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Hamonic saw a second-period shot attempt tipped in by Derek Ryan for the opening goal. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to nine points, 93 blocks, 72 shots and a plus-2 rating in 43 games this season. The defensive specialist isn't likely to interest fantasy owners.
