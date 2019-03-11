Hamonic picked up an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hamonic went plus-3 with four blocked shots and two shots on goal in the appearance. Over his last five games, he has two goals and an assist even as the Flames' offense had run cold. More importantly, he's blocked 17 shots in that span, which is where the 28-year-old's primary value comes from. He has 17 points and 139 blocks in 58 games this season.