Flames' Travis Hamonic: Sitting out Monday
Hamonic (rest) will not play versus the Kings on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Of the six players the Flames are resting for Monday's game, Hamonic is probably the one who's worked hardest to earn it, recording a career-high 167 blocked shots as well as 18 points in 68 games this season. He's averaged 20:54 per game this year, having missed 11 contests due to injury already.
