Flames' Travis Hamonic: Slated to sit Monday
Hamonic (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game versus the Sharks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Hamonic missed Monday's practice after sustaining an undisclosed injury Saturday against the Canucks, and the Flames recalled Alexander Yelesin to add depth to the blue line. The 29-year-old Hamonic will aim to get back in the lineup Wednesday versus the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.