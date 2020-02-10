Play

Hamonic (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game versus the Sharks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Hamonic missed Monday's practice after sustaining an undisclosed injury Saturday against the Canucks, and the Flames recalled Alexander Yelesin to add depth to the blue line. The 29-year-old Hamonic will aim to get back in the lineup Wednesday versus the Kings.

