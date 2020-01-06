Hamonic scored a goal on four shots and added three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Hamonic's tally was the first of three goals scored by Flames defensemen in the contest. He entered Sunday with no points in his last nine games. The 29-year-old is up to eight points, 61 shots on goal and 79 blocked shots through 38 outings. A mostly defensive player, Hamonic won't typically help many fantasy owners outside of very deep formats.