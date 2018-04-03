Flames' Travis Hamonic: Sporting non-contact sweater
Hamonic (upper body) skated with the team Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic -- who had previously been ruled out against the Coyotes on Tuesday -- would seem to be doubtful for Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg, considering he has yet to be cleared for contact. The Flames have no reason to rush the blueliner back into action and will want to make sure he is 100 percent before putting him back on the ice.
