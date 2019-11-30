Play

Hamonic (lower body) isn't expected to play in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hamonic's set to miss a sixth straight outing. Through 23 games, Hamonic averaged 20:48 per contest and notched four points. Michael Stone will likely remain in the lineup as a result of Hamonic's continued absence.

