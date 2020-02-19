Hamonic (upper body) hasn't resumed skating and is still week-to-week, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mark Giordano (hamstring) returned to the ice Tuesday and still has no timeline to return, but general manager Brad Treliving believes Hamonic will need more time than the captain. However, he relayed that both should return this season. The Flames have certainly struggled without the two in the lineup, as they've allowed three or more goals in five straight games, but Michael Stone and Noah Hanifin are expected to stay in the top four until the injured blueliners return.