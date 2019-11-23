Flames' Travis Hamonic: Still unavailable
Hamonic (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Flyers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic didn't travel with the team for Thursday's loss to the Blues, and it's unclear whether he's rejoined the squad yet. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Penguins. Brandon Davidson will stay in the lineup in Hamonic's place.
