Flames' Travis Hamonic: Suffers upper-body injury
Hamonic won't return to Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets due to an upper-body injury.
The Flames have all but been been eliminated from the playoffs, so if Hamonic's injury isn't a minor one, it wouldn't be surprising to see Calgary shut him down for the last four games of the campaign. Either way, the team should release an update on the 27-year-old blueliner's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Edmonton.
