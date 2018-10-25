Hamonic (face) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Penguins, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Hamonic's activation renders winger Anthony Peluso the odd-man out, so he'll reportedly head to AHL Stockton. As for the veteran defenseman, he's suddenly an intriguing fantasy option, particularly in DFS tournament formats, where there's bound to be a shortage of people aware that the two-way skater is back in action. Hamonic produced 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) over 74 games in his debut season with the Flames in 2017-18, which is by no means an earth-shattering total, but he did collect 83 hits and 124 blocked shots that season to provide sneaky value in leagues that give bonuses for defensive contributions.

