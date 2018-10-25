Flames' Travis Hamonic: Taken off injured reserve
Hamonic (face) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Penguins, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Hamonic's activation renders winger Anthony Peluso the odd-man out, so he'll reportedly head to AHL Stockton. As for the veteran defenseman, he's suddenly an intriguing fantasy option, particularly in DFS tournament formats, where there's bound to be a shortage of people aware that the two-way skater is back in action. Hamonic produced 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) over 74 games in his debut season with the Flames in 2017-18, which is by no means an earth-shattering total, but he did collect 83 hits and 124 blocked shots that season to provide sneaky value in leagues that give bonuses for defensive contributions.
