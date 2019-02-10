Hamonic (hand) had eight blocked shots while skating 22:48 in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

Bumps and bruises aside, this was a standout defensive performance for Hamonic as he recorded his season-high for blocks. Hamonic typically doesn't produce many points, having gone scoreless in his last six games, but he does average 3:04 shorthanded ice time per game this season and is up to 109 blocks in 45 games.