Flames' Travis Hamonic: Throws playoff block party
Hamonic blocked six shots, tossed two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Hamonic ranked seventh in the league with 167 blocks in the regular season, and he's off to a similar start in the postseason. He's not known as a reliable point producer, but he could be useful to fantasy owners if the Flames make a deep run for his production in non-scoring categories.
