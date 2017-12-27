Hamonic (lower body) will likely suit up against the Sharks on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

While coach Glen Gulutzan would not go so far as to confirm Hamonic will be in the lineup, he indicate the Manitoba native trending in that direction. The defenseman has never been a prolific scorer -- his career high is five goals in a year -- but fantasy owners will probably still be disappointed that he is bogged down in a 26-game goal drought. If the 27-year-old is given the all-clear, Matt Bartkowski figures to be relegated to the press box.