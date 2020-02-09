Hamonic (undisclosed) left Saturday's game with an injury. After the game, head coach Geoff Ward had no update on his status, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Hamonic initially exited early in the second period, but came back to play a couple of shifts near the end of the frame before leaving for good. It's unclear how the injury occurred. The Flames can ill afford to lose Hamonic for any length of time with Mark Giordano (hamstring) already out. If the 29-year-old defenseman can't play Monday in San Jose, expect Brandon Davidson to enter the lineup.