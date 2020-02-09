Flames' Travis Hamonic: Unable to finish Saturday's game
Hamonic (undisclosed) left Saturday's game with an injury. After the game, head coach Geoff Ward had no update on his status, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Hamonic initially exited early in the second period, but came back to play a couple of shifts near the end of the frame before leaving for good. It's unclear how the injury occurred. The Flames can ill afford to lose Hamonic for any length of time with Mark Giordano (hamstring) already out. If the 29-year-old defenseman can't play Monday in San Jose, expect Brandon Davidson to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.