Flames' Travis Hamonic: Will not play Wednesday
Hamonic (rest) will sit for a second consecutive game, missing Wednesday's contest versus the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The defense-first blueliner, one of the Flames' top-four on defense, will take advantage of the extra time off to rest up before the playoffs. Hamonic will likely be expected to function on the second pairing with Noah Hanifin once the postseason gets going.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...