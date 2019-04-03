Hamonic (rest) will sit for a second consecutive game, missing Wednesday's contest versus the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The defense-first blueliner, one of the Flames' top-four on defense, will take advantage of the extra time off to rest up before the playoffs. Hamonic will likely be expected to function on the second pairing with Noah Hanifin once the postseason gets going.