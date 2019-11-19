Hamonic (lower body) will miss Tuesday's matchup with Colorado, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hamonic -- who was hurt versus the Golden Knights on Sunday -- will be replaced in the lineup by NHL debutant Brandon Davidson, though Michael Stone figures to be the one to see an uptick in ice time. Without an update from the team on Hamonic's status, the defender should be considered day-to-day heading into Calgary's four-game road trip.