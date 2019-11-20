Hamonic (lower body) won't travel to St. Louis for Thursday's matchup with the Blues, but he could join the Flames at some point during the remainder of their four-game road trip, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hamonic remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to action, but it sounds like he could be ready to rejoin the lineup within the next week. Brandon Davidson will continue to fill in on Calgary's bottom pairing until Hamonic or T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) is ready to return.