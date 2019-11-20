Flames' Travis Hamonic: Won't travel with team
Hamonic (lower body) won't travel to St. Louis for Thursday's matchup with the Blues, but he could join the Flames at some point during the remainder of their four-game road trip, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to action, but it sounds like he could be ready to rejoin the lineup within the next week. Brandon Davidson will continue to fill in on Calgary's bottom pairing until Hamonic or T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) is ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.