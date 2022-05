Lewis recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Lewis won a faceoff back to Erik Gudbranson, whose shot generated a rebound for Brett Ritchie to bury at 6:02 of the first period. With two goals and three helpers in nine playoff outings, Lewis has been a pleasant surprise on offense. He's added 16 shots, 24 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating.