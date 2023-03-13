Lewis scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Lewis snapped his eight-game point drought with the tally, which came on a Senators turnover in the third period. This was his first goal since Jan. 14 -- he was limited to one assist over 22 games leading into Sunday. The 36-year-old has nine goals, eight helpers, 127 shots on net, 126 hits and a minus-4 rating through 67 contests overall. This is his most productive campaign in five years, but he did the bulk of it before the All-Star break.