Lewis provided an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Lewis corralled a loose puck after a scrum in the first period. He found Walker Duehr, who then set up Milan Lucic for the opening tally 4:39 into the game. The assist snapped a 13-game point drought for Lewis, who also managed 27 shots and 15 hits during the slump. The 36-year-old isn't in danger of losing his spot in the lineup -- he's a defense-first veteran that head coach Darryl Sutter trusts. Lewis has 16 points, 116 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-2 rating through 58 appearances.