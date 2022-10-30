Lewis picked up an assist and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lewis got a touch on the puck before Brett Ritchie scored the Flames' second goal. The assist was Lewis' first of the year, as well as his second point in seven games. The 35-year-old has mainly played alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman on the third line. Lewis has added 15 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-2 rating. He's a solid checking forward, but the offense is unlikely to be consistent enough to help out in fantasy.