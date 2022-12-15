Lewis scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Lewis showed off some hands, cutting through the Canucks' defense to get off a shot. That didn't work, but he backhanded his rebound in for the Flames' third goal. The 35-year-old has scored twice in his last three games, but it's likely just a short-term boost of offense. Through 30 contests this season, the fourth-liner has six goals, three assists, 60 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-2 rating while playing more of a defensive role.