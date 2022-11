Lewis scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Lewis scored in the third period, giving the Flames a 4-2 lead at the time. The 35-year-old was demoted to the fourth line and saw just 7:38 of ice time, but he was able to make the most of it. He's up to three points, 19 shots, nine hits and a plus-2 rating in eight contests this season, though his limited usage makes him an unattractive player to roster in fantasy.