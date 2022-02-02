Lewis scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Lewis struck just 1:54 into the game after some strong forechecking from linemates Adam Ruzicka and Milan Lucic. It looked like Lewis' tally would be all the Flames could muster until they surged in the third period. The 35-year-old picked up two points in 11 games in January, and he's now at four goals, five assists, 56 shots on net and 90 hits through 41 appearances. He'll likely remain off the fantasy radar in a fourth-line role.