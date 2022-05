Lewis scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Johnny Gaudreau's attempt from just inside the red line went wide, but Lewis collected it off the end boards to secure the win. Somewhat surprisingly, Lewis has two goals and an assist during a three-game point streak. The 35-year-old has added nine shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through five playoff contests.