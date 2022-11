Lewis scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

This was Lewis' second goal in the last five contests and his fourth tally of the season. The hard-working 35-year-old has six points, 39 shots, 45 hits and a plus-1 rating in 18 contests. He's on a better scoring pace than last year when he had 16 points in 80 outings, but it's still not enough to earn much attention in fantasy.