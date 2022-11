Lewis produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Lewis helped out on a Brett Ritchie goal in the second period. Lewis ends November on a mildly productive note, having picked up three goals and two assists in 15 games for the month. The 35-year-old forward is up to seven points, 48 shots on net, 52 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 22 outings overall. He's still firmly in a bottom-six role, so there's little reason to consider him in fantasy.