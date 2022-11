Lewis posted an assist, three shots on goal, six hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Lewis set up Nazem Kadri on the opening goal just 1:29 into the contest. Over his last four games, Lewis has contributed one tally and two helpers, providing a bit of depth scoring from a bottom-six role. The 35-year-old has four points, 22 shots, 17 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 10 outings overall.