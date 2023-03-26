Lewis provided an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Lewis set up Walker Duehr's game-tying goal just 25 seconds after Martin Kaut gave the Sharks a lead in the second period. The helper ended a six-game slump for Lewis, who has remained in the lineup as a physical presence despite his lackluster offense lately. He has just three points in the last 24 contests, though his 18 points in 74 appearances overall make this his most productive season in five years. He's added 148 hits, 133 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 2022-23.