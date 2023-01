Lewis collected an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Lewis has picked up two helpers over five games in January. The 36-year-old isn't expected to put up much offense from a fourth-line role -- his steady checking is what keeps him in the lineup. He's still done alright with 14 points, 87 shots on net and 90 hits through 43 contests while averaging 12:39 of ice time per game.