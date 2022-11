Lewis capped the scoring during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Jets.

Lewis, who has made a career out of being a grinder, connected on his first game-winning goal this season Saturday. The 35-year-old center scored the short-handed marker by deking goalie Connor Hellebuyck out of the way and tucking in a backhander. In 824 career games, Lewis has compiled 84 goals, including 21 game-winners.