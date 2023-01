Lewis provided an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Lewis snapped a four-game point drought by setting up Nikita Zadorov's laser shot for a goal in the first period. The 35-year-old Lewis has done alright as a fourth-line contributor throughout the season. The Utah native is up to 13 points, 82 shots on net, 85 hits and a plus-1 rating through 40 contests, giving the Flames' bottom six a steady veteran presence.