Lewis scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Lewis netted his first goal since April 9 with his first-period tally. The 35-year-old has emerged as head coach Darryl Sutter's preferred option at the fourth-line center spot. Lewis has added five hits, four shots on net and six PIM in what's been a fairly low-scoring series through three contests.