Lewis scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

This is not a sudden boost in his role -- Lewis was merely on the ice late in a power play and happened to score the Flames' second goal of the game. The 36-year-old is typically utilized in more defensive assignments. His last power-play tally came back in the 2017-18 campaign. Lewis has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence this year with eight goals, seven helpers, 88 shots on net, 93 hits and an even plus-minus rating, putting him on track to top the 20-point mark for the first time in five years.