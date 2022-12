Lewis notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Lewis had the secondary helper on Milan Lucic's goal in the second period. The 35-year-old Lewis also screened the goalie on the play, which nearly saw the puck deflect off of him. He's picked up three points in his last five games and now has six goals, four helpers, 62 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances as a fixture in the Flames' bottom six.