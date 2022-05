Lewis (personal) was in attendance for Monday's practice session, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lewis left the team's season-ending road trip for the birth of his child but is back at practice and should be ready to go for the playoffs. Even with his return to the lineup, the 35-year-old Utah native shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, given his lack of power-play minutes and spot on the fourth line.