Lewis scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Long regarded as a solid depth forward, Lewis reached the 200-point mark with his second-period tally Tuesday. It took him 843 games over parts of 14 seasons to reach the mark. His seven tallies in 33 games so far in 2022-23 make this his best goal-scoring campaign since 2017-18, when he scored 14 times. He's at 11 points, 65 shots, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating this season, though he's unlikely to see much more than third-line minutes.