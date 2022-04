Lewis notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Lewis ended a six-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brett Ritchie's third-period tally. The 35-year-old Lewis has 16 points in 79 outings this season -- he's benefited from a reunion with Darryl Sutter, who trusts him in a fourth-line role. The veteran forward has added 106 shots on net, 171 hits and a minus-2 rating.