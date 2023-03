Lewis recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Lewis set up Walker Duehr's go-ahead goal at 17:59 of the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The helper was Lewis' second in as many games, making this the first time since mid-January he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. He's up to nine goals, 10 helpers, 135 shots on net, 149 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 75 outings.