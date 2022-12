Lewis scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lewis gave the Flames a 3-2 lead in the second period, earning his first point in six games in December. The 35-year-old hasn't found much success in a bottom-six role lately, as he's added just six shots on net and a minus-3 rating this month. He's up to five goals, three assists, 54 shots, a minus-3 rating and 60 hits in 28 outings overall.