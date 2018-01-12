Brouwer recorded an assist through 14:49 of ice time during Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

The veteran winger has collected just three goals, 11 points and 43 shots through 43 contests this season, and he's only averaging 13:01 of ice time per contest. As a result, Brouwer shouldn't be relied on in most fantasy settings. It would likely take a promotion to a top-six role for him to take a step forward, and even then, it's unlikely Brouwer's production climbs significantly.