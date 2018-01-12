Flames' Troy Brouwer: Chips in helper in win over Bolts
Brouwer recorded an assist through 14:49 of ice time during Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.
The veteran winger has collected just three goals, 11 points and 43 shots through 43 contests this season, and he's only averaging 13:01 of ice time per contest. As a result, Brouwer shouldn't be relied on in most fantasy settings. It would likely take a promotion to a top-six role for him to take a step forward, and even then, it's unlikely Brouwer's production climbs significantly.
More News
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Picks up assist in victory•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Collects assist in loss•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Sporting six-game point drought•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Picks up first point of season Saturday•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Left unprotected by Flames•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Takes step back in Flames debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...