Flames' Troy Brouwer: Collects assist in loss
Brouwer recorded an assist through 12:53 of ice time (1:10 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.
The helper was just the fifth point of the season for Brouwer, and he's still looking for his first goal of the campaign. Needless to say, it's been a swift fall from fantasy relevance over the past few seasons for the veteran. With a fourth-line role and rare power-play opportunities, it's probably best to steer clear of Brouwer in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.
