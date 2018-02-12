Brouwer (face) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The move was made retroactively to Feb. 8 and his status remains week-to-week. Due to a suspected groin injury, netminder Mike Smith was ruled out of Tuesday's game against Boston, so the Flames placed Brouwer on the injured list in order to create the necessary roster space for recalling goaltender Jon Gillies from the AHL. Calgary can be expected to provide updates on Brouwer's condition as it improves and he nears a return to the lineup.